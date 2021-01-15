Pierce County announces plan to host COVID-19 vaccination events

Pierce County plans to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination events in an effort to speed up the vaccination process.

The county’s goal is to administer 4,600 vaccines a day, delivering a total of 700,000 doses to 350,000 people, according to a statement released on Friday morning.

“This will augment the vaccination effort currently underway by pharmacies and health care providers,” the county statement said.

The rollout looks to include three mass vaccination sites and several mobile locations by the end of January, or as soon as the vaccine is available.

The plan also includes up to eight mobile vaccination sites and “drop teams” that can bring vaccinations to those unable to travel to established sites, such as assisted living facilities, adult family homes and other priority groups, the statement said.

The locations have yet to be determined, but considerations include proximity to public transportation, equitable access and geographic diversity.

“It’s taken too long for our residents to get COVID vaccinations, so we are implementing a local plan to get this done,” County Executive Bruce Dammeier said in a statement.

The initial weeks of the vaccination effort are estimated to cost $4 million, which is expected to be reimbursed by state or federal funding sources, the county said.

As of Wednesday, 624,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to the state, according to officials with the state Department of Health.

State officials on Wednesday said that as of Jan. 11, 201,660 total doses had been administered during Phase 1A. That total includes both the first and second doses of vaccine.

About 58,000 are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A in Pierce County, Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, told The News Tribune this week.

The health department reported on its COVID-19 dashboard as of Jan. 13: “About 20,700 people who either live or work in Pierce County have received their first dose of vaccine. Last week, more than 5,000 people received the vaccine.”

Pierce County’s Department of Emergency Management purchased freezers that will ensure COVID-19 vaccines are preserved at the required low temperature several months ago.

The frustration with the state’s rollout plan has been apparent in the weeks since the initial launch in December. On Wednesday, state Department of Health Secretary of Health Umair Shah noted that among the problems, allotments to the state from the federal government had not increased despite a call from federal health officials to expand the pool of recipients, and the state still did not have good information on tracking where the doses were in terms of actually administering them to people.

“The vast majority of vaccine is actually somewhere in the system,” Shah said Wednesday. “It’s whether it’s in the shelf of a provider, whether it’s being ready to be given in a room of a provider, whether it’s in a hospital system, or whether it’s somewhere in between.”

A vaccine data dashboard for the state is in the works.

Pierce County Council will consider an emergency budget request at its 3 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.