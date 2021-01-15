Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Pierce County as of Friday

Pierce County reported 272 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Four additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now 29,600 cases and 359 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,808 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 422.2. With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 414.1. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are 272.

There are an estimated 7,878 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The latest deaths involved the following, all with underlying health conditions:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 70s.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 70s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 100s.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccine information can be found at the state Department of Health website and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s total in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 832 (826)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,403 (1,391)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,272 (1,265)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,243 (1,236)

▪ Frederickson: 1,164 (1,158)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 942 (934)

▪ Graham: 1,021 (1,008)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 277 (273)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,036 (1,029)

▪ Lakewood: 2,365 (2,344)

▪ Parkland: 1,439 (1,424)

▪ Puyallup: 1,769 (1,750)

▪ South Hill: 1,740 (1,730)

▪ South Pierce County: 908 (899)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 408 (403)

▪ Spanaway: 1,396 (1,389)

▪ Tacoma: 8,453 (8,357)

▪ University Place: 996 (987)

▪ Unknown: 936 (925)