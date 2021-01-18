Pierce County surpasses 30,000 COVID cases. One more death reported

Pierce County reported 142 new COVID-19 cases Monday and one additional death as the United States was hours away from reaching 400,000 lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

The county death was a woman in her 90s from the Edgewood/Fife/Milton area. She had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are now at 30,087 cases and 360 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,634 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 402.9. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 443.6. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 259.6.

There are an estimated 7,728 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





State case numbers and deaths were not available on Monday. The state Department of Health does not report data on holidays.

Washington coronavirus case rate

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 27 per 100,000 people. Five states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 66.8 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona has the highest rate in the United States at 116.9. Hawaii is the lowest at 10.1.

COVID vaccine

According to the CDC, 242,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington. Of those, 31,581 were a second dose. Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

As of Friday, 696,175 doses have been delivered to the state.

Currently, Washington state is in phase 1A of vaccinations. That phase includes high-risk health care workers, high-risk first responders and residents and staff of congregate living settings such as nursing homes.

On the national level, 31.1 million doses have been distributed and 12.2 million people have received the first shot of the approved vaccines. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

U.S. and world numbers

There had been more than 24 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 398,588 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 95 million.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Sunday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 849 (846)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,426 (1,416)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,296 (1,288)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,256 (1,255)

▪ Frederickson: 1,180 (1,175)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 962 (957)

▪ Graham: 1,032 (1,029)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 285 (280)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,056 (1,051)

▪ Lakewood: 2,410 (2,403)

▪ Parkland: 1,462 (1,455)

▪ Puyallup: 1,802 (1,793)

▪ South Hill: 1,779 (1,766)

▪ South Pierce County: 922 (920)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 410 (409)

▪ Spanaway: 1,421 (1,414)

▪ Tacoma: 8,569 (8,537)

▪ University Place: 1,008 (1,007)

▪ Unknown: 962 (957)