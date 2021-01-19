Pierce County starting to see plateau in new COVID-19 cases, health department says

Pierce County reported 177 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and five additional deaths as the United States surpassed 400,000 lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

The county’s totals are now 30,264 cases and 365 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

A year ago Tuesday (Jan. 19), the first CDC confirmed patient in the United States sought medical attention in Snohomish County.

The latest COVID-19 deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Frederickson woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 80s with no known underlying health conditions.

The county has reported 3,602 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 399.3. That rate was 451.1 early last week.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 465.5. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 257.3.

There are an estimated 7,703 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The health department, in its update on Tuesday, said: “We are starting to see a plateau in new cases. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.”

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





Vaccine info in the state is available at form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Sunday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 852 (849)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,429 (1,426)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,302 (1,296)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,274 (1,256)

▪ Frederickson: 1,182 (1,180)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 968 (962)

▪ Graham: 1,042 (1,032)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 286 (285)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,057 (1,056)

▪ Lakewood: 2,427 (2,410)

▪ Parkland: 1,469 (1,462)

▪ Puyallup: 1,810 (1,802)

▪ South Hill: 1,788 (1,779)

▪ South Pierce County: 924 (922)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 412 (410)

▪ Spanaway: 1,429 (1,421)

▪ Tacoma: 8,631 (8,569)

▪ University Place: 1,010 (1,008)

▪ Unknown: 972 (962)