Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine and who can get it in Pierce County

By The News Tribune

Are you eligible for the COVID-19 virus vaccine? Where can you get it in Pierce County and how? Those questions and others about the vaccine are answered here in this frequently updated feature.

Current vaccination phase

The current vaccination phase is 1B, tier 1.

Newly eligible for vaccination:

Previously and still eligible for vaccination from phase 1A:

Next up but not yet currently eligible will be tier 2 of phase 1B which includes:

The date for this move has not yet been announced.

Where to get vaccinated if you’re eligible

As of Jan. 20, these health care systems have an appointment-only process:

As of Jan. 20, these health care providers and pharmacies had vaccination programs in place. Most require appointments. Not all had moved into phase 1B yet. Almost all request that those seeking appointments first check websites before calling.

Vaccination statistics

Vaccine types

Vaccines approved and currently available in Washington:

Resources for more information

