Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine and who can get it in Pierce County

Are you eligible for the COVID-19 virus vaccine? Where can you get it in Pierce County and how? Those questions and others about the vaccine are answered here in this frequently updated feature.

Current vaccination phase

The current vaccination phase is 1B, tier 1.

Newly eligible for vaccination:

All people 65 years and older

People 50 years and older in multigenerational households, defined as someone caring for their grandchild, niece or nephew.

Previously and still eligible for vaccination from phase 1A:

High-risk health care workers.

High-risk first responders.

Residents and staff of congregate living settings such as nursing homes.

Next up but not yet currently eligible will be tier 2 of phase 1B which includes:

Workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings including agriculture, food processing, correction facilities, grocery stores, public transit, educators, child care.

The date for this move has not yet been announced.

Where to get vaccinated if you’re eligible

As of Jan. 20, these health care systems have an appointment-only process:

MultiCare: multicare.org/covid19/vaccine/

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health: chifranciscan.org/patients-and-visitors/covid-19/vaccine-information.html 253-792-2385

Kaiser Permanente: healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/washington/health-wellness/coronavirusinformation/covid-vaccine

University of Washington: uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/vaccine

As of Jan. 20, these health care providers and pharmacies had vaccination programs in place. Most require appointments. Not all had moved into phase 1B yet. Almost all request that those seeking appointments first check websites before calling.

Vaccination statistics

Current total doses delivered to Washington state: 696,075 as of Jan. 20.

Current doses administered: 294,386 as of Jan. 20.

Doses administered in Pierce County: 33,845 as of Jan. 20.

Vaccine types

Vaccines approved and currently available in Washington:

Pfizer: Requires two doses 21 days apart; authorized for people 16 years and older; 95% effective.

Moderna: Requires two doses 28 days apart; authorized for people 18 years and older; 94.1% effective.

Resources for more information