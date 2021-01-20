More than 300 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 302 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths.

The county’s totals are now 30,560 cases and 365 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,655 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 405.2.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 439.5. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 261.1.

There are an estimated 7,668 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Wednesday said it was seeing both “an increase in the number of COVID-19 tests and an increase in percent of positive tests.”

The percent positive rate for Jan. 3-9 was 12.2 percent, up from 11.6 percent the previous week.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccine info in the state is available at form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Tuesday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 858 (852)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,440 (1,429)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,310 (1,302)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,281 (1,274)

▪ Frederickson: 1,192 (1,182)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 970 (968)

▪ Graham: 1,052 (1,042)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 286 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,069 (1,057)

▪ Lakewood: 2,468 (2,427)

▪ Parkland: 1,481 (1,469)

▪ Puyallup: 1,822 (1,810)

▪ South Hill: 1,797 (1,788)

▪ South Pierce County: 935 (924)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 416 (412)

▪ Spanaway: 1,447 (1,429)

▪ Tacoma: 8,714 (8,631)

▪ University Place: 1,026 (1,010)

▪ Unknown: 996 (972)