Pierce County reports more than 300 COVID-19 cases Thursday

Pierce County reported 304 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and nine new deaths.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Thursday announced it was changing the way it would report deaths. The department no longer will specify whether underlying health conditions were involved in individual cases.

The department said it would update that information as a total percentage of cases weekly in its Deaths by Category table. No further explanation was given for the change in Thursday’s update.

Thursday’s death list also reflects older listings from a state backlog and included:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 70s.

▪ A South Hill woman in her 60s.

▪ A Frederickson woman in her 90s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 80s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 60s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 90s.

The county’s totals are now 30,864 cases and 373 deaths since the first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,658 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 405.5.

With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 421. Average cases per day in the past 14 days were 261.3.

There are an estimated 7,586 confirmed cases still active in the county.

The percent positive test rate for Jan. 3-9 for the county was 12.2 percent, up from 11.6 percent the previous week.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccine info in the state is available at form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 864 (858)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,452 (1,440)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,324 (1,310)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,291 (1,281)

▪ Frederickson: 1,199 (1,192)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 977 (970)

▪ Graham: 1,062 (1,052)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 288 (286)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,079 (1,069)

▪ Lakewood: 2,505 (2,468)

▪ Parkland: 1,498 (1,481)

▪ Puyallup: 1,837 (1,822)

▪ South Hill: 1,813 (1,797)

▪ South Pierce County: 945 (935)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 425 (416)

▪ Spanaway: 1,457 (1,447)

▪ Tacoma: 8,783 (8,714)

▪ University Place: 1,038 (1,026)

▪ Unknown: 1,027 (996)