Here are Friday’s new COVID-19 cases, deaths for Pierce County

Pierce County reported 300 new COVID-19 cases Friday and five new deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A South Pierce County man in his 70s.

▪ A Central Pierce County man in his 60s.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 80s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Thursday announced it was changing the way it would report deaths. The department no longer will specify whether underlying health conditions were involved in individual cases.

The department said it would update that information as a total percentage of cases weekly in its Deaths by Category table. Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead for the department, told The News Tribune the department decided that grouping them in the table “provides a more comprehensive view of the role of underlying health conditions,” amid the total number of cases.

The county’s totals are now 31,158 cases and 379 deaths since the first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in March 2020.

The county has reported 3,451 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 382.6.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days were 246.5. With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 408.4.

There are an estimated 7,523 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccine info in the state is available at form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954 or tpchd.org/healthy-people/diseases/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 868 (864)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,463 (1,452)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,339 (1,324)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,308 (1,291)

▪ Frederickson: 1,205 (1,199)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 987 (977)

▪ Graham: 1,068 (1,062)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 289 (288)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,084 (1,079)

▪ Lakewood: 2,529 (2,505)

▪ Parkland: 1,514 (no change)

▪ Puyallup: 1,847 (1,837)

▪ South Hill: 1,824 (1,813)

▪ South Pierce County: 959 (945)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 429 (425)

▪ Spanaway: 1,476 (1,457)

▪ Tacoma: 8,866 (8,783)

▪ University Place: 1,058 (1,038)

▪ Unknown: 1,045 (1,027)