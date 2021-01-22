Here are this week’s COVID-19 Roadmap to Recovery metrics for Puget Sound region

The third round of Washington state’s “Roadmap to Recovery” metrics were released Friday by the state Department of Health.

All counties will remain in Phase 1, according to Friday’s update. The regions are reassessed each Friday.

The new plan, set to streamline the phased reopening of counties to just two phases, started with all the counties at Phase 1 and grouped into eight regions. Metrics are based on the level of disease activity and health resources.

All four metrics must show improvement to move to Phase 2.

Pierce County, grouped with King and Snohomish counties, is part of the Puget Sound region, which only showed improvement in two of the four metrics, which include:

▪ Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population

▪ Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population

▪ Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds

▪ 7-day percent positive rate of COVID-19 tests

The region saw a 23 percent increase in its 14-day case rate trend, according to Friday’s data. To move into Phase 2, a region needs to show at least a 10 percent decrease in the two-week rate of cases per 100,000 people.

In hospital admissions, the region showed a 9 percent decrease. To move into Phase 2, a region needs to show at least a 10 percent decrease in the two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

In ICU occupancy, the region was at 84 percent. A region needs to show an average ICU occupancy over seven days of less than 90 percent.

In its percent positive rate of cases, the region was at 9 percent. It needs to show an average test positivity rate over seven days of less than 10 percent.

The state on Friday also unveiled its new “Roadmap” dashboard, created in partnership with Microsoft AI for Health.