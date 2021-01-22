First COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics announced for Lakewood, Puyallup

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Friday announced its first free mass vaccination clinics.

People who are in either Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 are offered spots by appointment only for two drive-thru clinics, a partnership of MultiCare Health System, Pierce County Department of Emergency Management, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Registration, which is required for both events, is at form.jotform.com/210194954540152.

▪ The first clinic will be at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26. Enter at both Steilacoom Boulevard entrances and get directed to vaccination site.

▪ The second clinic is at Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 28. Enter at Blue Parking Lot.

Vaccines while be administered to you in your vehicle, and you will schedule your second dose appointment when you receive your first.

Each clinic will have approximately 1,500 appointments available. Clinic locations are based on ease of access and the ability to serve large numbers of people who are currently eligible to receive vaccine, including those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Phase 1B Tier 1 includes those:

▪ 65 years or older.

▪ 50 years or older and live in a multigenerational household (two or more generations).

Phase 1A includes

▪ People who work in health care and can’t work remotely.

▪ Medical first responders.

▪ People who live or work in long-term care facilities.

An upcoming event is also being planned for Gig Harbor, with details coming soon, according to the health department.

A current list of other sites where you can seek vaccines is at www.tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.