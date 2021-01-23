Here are Saturday’s new COVID-19 cases for Pierce County

Pierce County reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no additional deaths.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Thursday announced it was changing the way it would report deaths. The department no longer will specify whether underlying health conditions were involved in individual cases.

The department said it would update that information as a total percentage of cases weekly in its Deaths by Category table. Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead for the department, told The News Tribune the department decided that grouping them in the table “provides a more comprehensive view of the role of underlying health conditions,” amid the total number of cases.

The county’s totals are now 31,286 cases and 379 deaths since the first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in March 2020.

The county has reported 3,299 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 365.7.

Average cases per day in the past 14 days were 235.6.

There are an estimated 7,505 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccine info in the state is available at form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954 or tpchd.org/healthy-people/diseases/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Saturday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 874 (868)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,465 (1,463)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,349 (1,339)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,307 (1,308)

▪ Frederickson: 1,207 (1,205)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 991 (987)

▪ Graham: 1,071 (1,068)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 290 (289)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,096 (1,084)

▪ Lakewood: 2,542 (2,529)

▪ Parkland: 1,518 (1,514)

▪ Puyallup: 1,850 (1,847)

▪ South Hill: 1,827 (1,824)

▪ South Pierce County: 961 (959)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 432 (429)

▪ Spanaway: 1,481 (1,476)

▪ Tacoma: 8,909 (8,866)

▪ University Place: 1,064 (1,058)

▪ Unknown: 1,052 (1,045)