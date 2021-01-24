Pierce County sees its first case of new, more contagious COVID-19 strain

The latest information on the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Sunday announced that the new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 had been detected in Pierce County.

So far, only one case of the new variant has been found in Pierce County. On Saturday, state officials announced that the first two cases of the variant in Washington state had been detected in Snohomish County.

The health department, in its announcement Sunday, said that it had “already completed case and contact investigation for this positive case. They had mild symptoms and completed their isolation period.”

The patient had the B.1.1.7 variant, also called the UK variant because the strain was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

This variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, according to health officials.

“This new information does not change how we fight COVID-19,” said Health Director Dr. Anthony Chen in Sunday’s announcement. “Everyone needs to continue to do their part to minimize the spread—and get vaccinated when it is your turn—so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently predicted the B.1.1.7 strain will be the predominant strain in the U.S. by March,” the health department noted in its Sunday release.

COVID-19 communications lead Karen Irwin told The News Tribune the health department was notified Saturday evening through its state partners of the Pierce County case.

