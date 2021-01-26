Willing to travel to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Sign up for state’s 4 mass vaccine sites

Una enfermera inyecta la vacuna Pfizer-BioNTech contra el COVID-19 en el Hospital Guy de Londres, martes 8 de diciembre de 2020. (AP Foto/Frank Augstein, Pool) AP

Washington state’s battle with COVID-19 is taking a significant step this week.

Four large-scale vaccination operations are now open in the state. While the limited number of appointments for the first allotment of vaccines are being snapped up quickly, the state says these sites will continue to provide vaccinations as more shipments arrive.

Based on current allocations for the state of Washington, the initial goal is to have enough vaccine to provide approximately 500 vaccinations per site per day. In the beginning it will be less, as sites ramp up to that goal, DOH officials said in a news release.

“As our vaccine allocations increase, these sites will provide additional capacity to get people vaccinated quickly and efficiently across the state,” Dr. Umair A. Shah, the state’s Secretary of Health, said in the statement.

“With much less supply of vaccines than people currently eligible, it is going to take time, which will require patience from all of us. I want to thank our partners who are working together to help us build the infrastructure needed to reach our goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day.”

The sites will be open by appointment only to people who pre-registered and are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A or 1B-1, which includes everyone 65 and older.

To get a vaccine, individuals should first confirm they are eligible using the online Phase Finder. The next step is to make an appointment. Each mass vaccination site is currently using a different registration system.

The state also has set up a COVID-19 assistance hotline at 800-525-0127.

Here are the mass vaccination sites, with the links to online registration information:

Spokane -- the Spokane Arena: Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Ridgefield -- Clark County Fairgrounds: Appointments available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Wenatchee -- Town Toyota Center: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays.

Kennewick -- Tri-City Fairgrounds: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays.

Start dates were determined by the arrival of vaccine. Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick will administer Pfizer BioNTech, which will be delivered Monday afternoon and requires time to thaw. Spokane will administer Moderna.

Clinics, pharmacies and health care providers will still be offering vaccine. More information on other sites across the state that are open to the public can be found on the DOH vaccine locations page.