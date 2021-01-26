More than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 224 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Four additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now 31,946 cases and 386 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Gig Harbor woman in her 90s.

▪ A South Pierce County man in his 70s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s.

▪ A Lakewood woman in her 80s.

The health department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual cases and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of cases.

Pierce County has reported 3,241 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 359.3. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 231.5.

With a six-day data lag, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 405.

There are an estimated 7,724 confirmed cases still active in the county.

In data released Monday, the health department noted that 17.6 percent of cases in the past two weeks involved those under age 20, an age group that represents 27 percent of the county population.

Additionally, 40.7 percent of cases in the past two weeks involved those age 20-39, (27% of the county’s population), with 17% of total cases involving those age 60 or older (22.5% of the population).

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





The health department also has a page on its site with information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including how individuals can determine eligibility as well as a list of locations around the county where the vaccine might be available.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 884 (880)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,500 (1,485)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,370 (1,357)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,325 (1,316)

▪ Frederickson: 1,222 (1,213)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,008 (995)

▪ Graham: 1,087 (1,077)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 293 (291)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,121 (1,109)

▪ Lakewood: 2,601 (2,566)

▪ Parkland: 1,564 (1,531)

▪ Puyallup: 1,878 (1,858)

▪ South Hill: 1,849 (1,831)

▪ South Pierce County: 981 (966)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 439 (435)

▪ Spanaway: 1,521 (1,491)

▪ Tacoma: 9,102 (8,984)

▪ University Place: 1,081 (1,075)

▪ Unknown: 1,120 (1,264)