Pierce County reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, offers vaccine update

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 212 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Four additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now 32,158 cases and 390 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 90s.

▪ A Lakewood woman in her 40s.

▪ A Lakewood man in his 70s.

The health department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual cases and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of cases.

So far, 86.3 percent of those who have died in Pierce County had underlying health conditions.

With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 405.2.Pierce County has reported 3,034 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 336.4. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 216.7.

There are an estimated 7,722 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





In its Wednesday update, the department offered the following data on vaccine progress in Pierce County:

▪ About 51,300 people who live or work in Pierce County have received a vaccine dose; about 37,100 of those are Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, about 7,300 have received a second dose.

▪ Last week, more than 11,500 people received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County.

▪ An average of 1,900 people per day received a vaccine in Pierce County last week, a 60 percent increase from the previous week.

The health department also has a page on its site with information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including how individuals can determine eligibility as well as a list of locations around the county where the vaccine might be available.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 888 (884)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,504 (1,500)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,372 (1,370)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,328 (1,325)

▪ Frederickson: 1,223 (1,222)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,009 (1,008)

▪ Graham: 1,089 (1,087)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 294 (293)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,132 (1,121)

▪ Lakewood: 2,618 (2,601)

▪ Parkland: 1,575 (1,564)

▪ Puyallup: 1,889 (1,878)

▪ South Hill: 1,860 (1,849)

▪ South Pierce County: 988 (981)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 439 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,524 (1,521)

▪ Tacoma: 9,160 (9,102)

▪ University Place: 1,087 (1,081)

▪ Unknown: 1,179 (1,120)