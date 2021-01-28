Here are Pierce County’s COVID-19 case totals for Thursday

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 228 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. One additional death was reported.

The latest death involved an East Pierce County man in his 80s.

The health department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual cases and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of cases.

So far, 86.3 percent of those who have died in Pierce County had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are now 32,385 cases and 391 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March 2020.

With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 382.5.

Pierce County has reported 3,082 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 341.7. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 220.1.

There are an estimated 7,546 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

The health department also has a page on its website with information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including how individuals can determine eligibility as well as a list of locations around the county where the vaccine might be available.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Thursday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 888 (no change)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,513 (1,504)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,382 (1,372)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,336 (1,328)

▪ Frederickson: 1,230 (1,223)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,026 (1,009)

▪ Graham: 1,093 (1,089)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 296 (294)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,141 (1,132)

▪ Lakewood: 2,634 (2,618)

▪ Parkland: 1,585 (1,575)

▪ Puyallup: 1,904 (1,889)

▪ South Hill: 1,871 (1,860)

▪ South Pierce County: 993 (988)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 448 (439)

▪ Spanaway: 1,532 (1,524)

▪ Tacoma: 9,214 (9,160)

▪ University Place: 1,096 (1,087)

▪ Unknown: 1,203 (1,179)