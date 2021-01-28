Volunteers being sought to help St. Joseph Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccine work

St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma is seeking volunteers for the current COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Pierce County.

Volunteers are needed for the following:

▪ Phone bank in downtown Tacoma: Volunteers are needed to help callers learn more about vaccine availability and to get signed up for their appropriate phase. No experience needed, and volunteers will be provided specific scripts and support. The call center is at 1149 Market St. Tacoma, and runs seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is not a walk-up location; all volunteers are required to sign up online. The call center requires 45 people per day to operate at full capacity. It currently has about 40 volunteers total.

▪ Clinic volunteers: Workers will support operations of hospital and community-based vaccine clinics, with both clinical and nonclinical work available. More volunteers will be needed as vaccine supply increases and more sites are opened in the coming weeks.

CHI Franciscan, part of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, has set up an online form for interested individuals to sign up: https://bit.ly/3oqamsk.

Volunteers should be able to commit a minimum of 20 hours over the course of three months.

According to a statement from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health: “Currently, much of this work is staffed by hospital employees, so having community volunteers get involved will help us to expand our capacity.”

Also, volunteers do not need to be vaccinated in order to participate.