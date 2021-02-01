Coronavirus updates: State reports 1,796 cases, has administered 600K doses of vaccine

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Monday, Feb. 1.

Washington Veterans Home reports second resident death

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard has reported a second COVID-19 death.

A resident of the facility died Tuesday, a release from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs said.

This was the second reported death of a resident in January. Another resident died Jan. 6 after testing positive in December.

One staff member tested positive last Monday, bringing case totals to 18 staff members and 15 residents.

Residents will be tested every 5-7 days until the facility has 14 consecutive days without a positive case, according to a WSDVA release. They will also be checked for symptoms of the virus every four hours during the next two weeks.

State reports 1,796 new cases, has administered 600K doses of vaccine





Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,796 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state no longer reports updated case counts on Sundays and deaths are no longer reported on weekends.

Statewide case totals have reached 311,597 cases and 4,285 deaths, up from 309,801 cases Friday. The new case total includes 14,084 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the state DOH.

King County continues to report the highest numbers in the state in total cases (78,010), hospitalizations (4,820), deaths (1,242) and vaccine doses given (223,289).

Pierce County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 32,997 cases and 398 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (33,359 cases, 464 deaths) and Snohomish County (27,744 cases, 489 deaths) have each reported more than 400 deaths, while Yakima County has reported 24,381 cases and 368 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but three have reported more than 100. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4.5 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

The state had distributed 616,589 doses of vaccine as of Saturday, with its current seven-day average at 27,959. The state’s average daily goal is 45,000.

Pierce County reports 187 new cases

Updated 9 a.m.

Pierce County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 32,997 cases and 398 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,071 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 350. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 219.4.

“We recently changed our main dashboard to highlight the 14-day case rate per 100,000,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department tweeted Sunday. “This focus on two-week rates gives us a better look at how COVID-19 affects our region.”

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the site. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

As of Wednesday, the health department reported 51,300 total doses administered to people who live or work in Pierce County, including about 37,100 doses to residents.

Among residents of the county, about 22,600 have received their first dose and 7,300 are fully vaccinated, the site says.

An average of 1,900 people per day received a vaccine in the county as of the most recent update.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 898 (894)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,531 (1,529)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,407 (1,398)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,365 (1,357)

▪ Frederickson: 1,247 (1,244)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,042 (1,036)

▪ Graham: 1,107 (1,099)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 299 (298)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,159 (1,156)

▪ Lakewood: 2,699 (2,679)

▪ Parkland: 1,628 (1,607)

▪ Puyallup: 1,939 (1,923)

▪ South Hill: 1,904 (1,891)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,012 (1,008)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 458 (456)

▪ Spanaway: 1,551 (1,546)

▪ Tacoma: 9,360 (9,317)

▪ University Place: 1,119 (1,117)

▪ Unknown: 1,272 (1,255)

Jon Manley and Abbie Shull contributed to this report.