Here are Tuesday’s COVID-19 case totals for Pierce County

Pierce County reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Four additional deaths were reported.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Central Pierce County man in his 80s.

▪ A South Pierce County woman in her 90s.

▪ A Spanaway woman in her 60s.

▪ An East Pierce County man in his 80s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number.

So far, 86 percent of those who have died in Pierce County had underlying health conditions. The department says 41 percent of deaths so far have involved those living or working in a care facility.

The county’s totals are now 33,240 cases and 404 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 2,999 cases in the past 14 days. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 216.6.

With a six-day data lag, required by the state in its phased reopening measurements, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 336.3.

There are an estimated 7,100 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 901 (898)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,539 (1,537)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,416 (1,411)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,375 (1,368)

▪ Frederickson: 1,257 (1,252)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,046 (1,045)

▪ Graham: 1,116 (1,113)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 302 (300)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,167 (1,162)

▪ Lakewood: 2,723 (2,710)

▪ Parkland: 1,648 (1,639)

▪ Puyallup: 1,948 (1,944)

▪ South Hill: 1,915 (1,912)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,022 (1,017)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 466 (463)

▪ Spanaway: 1,565 (1,558)

▪ Tacoma: 9,416 (9,388)

▪ University Place: 1,122 (1,120)

▪ Unknown: 1,296 (1,276)