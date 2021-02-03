Here are Wednesday’s COVID-19 case totals for Pierce County

Pierce County reported 117 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now 33,349 cases and 404 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March 2020.

The county has reported 2,815 cases in the past 14 days. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 220.

With a six-day data lag, required by the state in its phased reopening measurements, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 341.5.

There are an estimated 6,900 cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 907 (901)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,540 (1,539)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,419 (1,416)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,383 (1,375)

▪ Frederickson: 1,257 (no change)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,049 (1,046)

▪ Graham: 1,118 (1,116)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 302 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,170 (1,167)

▪ Lakewood: 2,735 (2,723)

▪ Parkland: 1,653 (1,648)

▪ Puyallup: 1,953 (1,948)

▪ South Hill: 1,923 (1,915)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,027 (1,022)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 469 (466)

▪ Spanaway: 1,569 (1,565)

▪ Tacoma: 9,447 (9,416)

▪ University Place: 1,124 (1,122)

▪ Unknown: 1,304 (1,296)