Coronavirus updates: State passes 316k cases

Updated at 9:30 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,645 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 deaths Wednesday.

The higher number of deaths reported is due to a data processing backlog from Tuesday that has been cleared, according to the state’s data dashboard.

Statewide case totals have reached 316,294 cases and 4,388 deaths, up from 314,692 cases and 4,316 deaths Tuesday. The new case total includes 14,922 cases that are listed as probable.

The dashboard also notes the total case counts might include up to 560 duplicates due to incomplete data from Nov. 21-30.

“Thus, negative test results and percent positivity (Testing tab) for that period should be interpreted with caution,” the dashboard says. “Otherwise, the incomplete time frames presented in the dashboard are correct and up to date.”

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the state DOH.

King County continues to report the highest numbers in the state in total cases (79,061), hospitalizations (4,873), deaths (1,264) and vaccine doses given (277,177).

Pierce County reported 117 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county’s totals are now at 33,349 cases and 404 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (33,850 cases, 479 deaths) and Snohomish County (28,096 cases, 494 deaths) have each reported more than 400 deaths, while Yakima County has reported 24,797 cases and 373 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases, and all but one have reported more than 100. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

Cinemark to reopen movie theaters in Puget Sound area on Friday

Updated at 9:30 a.m.

“Let’s go to the movies!”

Those words, hardly spoken in the past year, can now be heard in and around Pierce and Thurston counties.

Starting on Friday, four Cinemark theaters will again be screening movies for the public and some private gatherings. Here’s the list of theaters in and around Pierce and Thurston counties that will be opening on Friday.

Century Federal Way and XD, 2001 S. Commons, The Commons at Federal Way.

Century Point Ruston and XD, 5057 Main St., Tacoma.

Century Olympia, Westfield Capital Mall, Olympia.

Cinemark expects to show “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Little Things,” “The Marksman,” “News of the World,”and more.

Moviegoers looking to stay within their trusted group can book a Private Watch Party to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice for $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies. Cinemark will offer more than 20 Comeback Classic films such as “Anchorman,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Sing,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Legally Blonde,” “Selma,” “Groundhog Day” and more.

Pierce, Thurston among counties moving to Phase 2 Monday as reopening plan shifts

Updated at 9:30 a.m.

Seven counties that make up Washington’s West and Puget Sound regions in the Healthy Washington plan will move to Phase 2 of reopening Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. The move is made possible by a change to the plan that will make it easier for other regions to do the same.

The state made the changes in part based on declining case rates, easing of hospital capacity, and increasing vaccination rates, according to Inslee, along with empathy for businesses struggling under restrictions.

The state’s two-phase “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan went into effect Jan. 11, and all eight regions of the state had so far remained in Phase 1, with restaurants closed to indoor dining, indoor gatherings banned, and other restrictions in place.

With their move to Phase 2, gyms and restaurants in King, Pierce, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Snohomish and Pacific counties will be able to reopen to indoor activity at 25% capacity, among other loosened restrictions.

While residents await their vaccines, Inslee again emphasized the importance of public health precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing — specifically, he emphasized people need to be careful during the upcoming Super Bowl.

“We have these weapons available today,” Inslee said. “And we’re going to bring the big gun, which is the vaccine, but we’ve gotta use everything we can.”