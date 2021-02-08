Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers for Pierce County on Monday

Pierce County reported 119 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with three additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Frederickson man in his 70s, a Puyallup man in his 90s and a Southwest Pierce County woman in her 70s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number, which is at 86 percent.

The department reported 166 cases on Saturday. Monday’s reported total are cases from Sunday. New cases as of Monday are reported Tuesday.

The county’s totals are now 33,975 cases and 414 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

With a six-day data lag, required by the state in its phased reopening measurements, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 331.9. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County, according to health officials.

The county has reported 2,267 cases in the past 14 days. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 213.9.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is also available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

The county no longer issues case count reports during the weekend. Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with totals as of Friday in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 920 (915)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,572 (1,560)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,454 (1,432)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,412 (1,391)

▪ Frederickson: 1,267 (1,261)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,069 (1,062)

▪ Graham: 1,136 (1,123)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 308 (304)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,198 (1,179)

▪ Lakewood: 2,785 (2,767)

▪ Parkland: 1,682 (1,663)

▪ Puyallup: 1,987 (1,963)

▪ South Hill: 1,949 (1,928)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,056 (1,041)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 483 (477)

▪ Spanaway: 1,586 (1,579)

▪ Tacoma: 9,622 (9,539)

▪ University Place: 1,137 (1,129)

▪ Unknown: 1,352 (1,331)

Vaccines

As of Feb. 3:

▪ About 77,300 total doses administered in Pierce County.

▪ About 52,800 total doses administered to Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, about 33,100 have received just their first vaccine dose; 9,800 have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

▪ Last week, almost 21,600 people received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County.

▪ An average of 3,100 people per day received a vaccine in Pierce County last week, and that number continues to increase.

Roadmap to Recovery

Current metrics for Pierce County, updated once a week (three of four metrics must be met to maintain phase):

▪ Trend in case rate: 4 percent.

Rate over two weeks must be decreasing or show a flat trend. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Trend in hospital admissions rates: -16 percent.

The rate over two weeks must be decreasing or flat. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Percent ICU occupancy: 84 percent.

The occupancy must be less than 90 percent. (Low occupancy is considered less than 90% while high occupancy is considered 90% or more).

▪ Percent positivity: 9 percent.

The COVID test positivity rate must be less than 10 percent. (Low is considered less than 10% while high is considered 10% or more).