Friday’s COVID-19 case total tops 200 in Pierce County; 4 new deaths

Pierce County reported 214 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with four additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved a Tacoma man in his 80s, a University Place woman in her 80s, a Tacoma man in his 70s and a Puyallup woman in her 80s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which was at 59 percent as of Feb. 9.

The county’s totals are now 34,548 cases and 429 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

With a six-day data lag, required by the state in its phased reopening measurements, the 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 268. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County, according to health officials.

The county has reported 1,969 cases in the past 14 days. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 179.1.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 930 (924)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,586 (1,577)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,477 (1,468)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,432 (1,419)

▪ Frederickson: 1,283 (1,277)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,087 (1,080)

▪ Graham: 1,157 (1,150)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 316 (311)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,222 (1,213)

▪ Lakewood: 2,848 (2,835)

▪ Parkland: 1,714 (1,699)

▪ Puyallup: 2,009 (1,999)

▪ South Hill: 1,975 (1,963)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,085 (1,069)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 492 (486)

▪ Spanaway: 1,611 (1,599)

▪ Tacoma: 9,752 (9,709)

▪ University Place: 1,151 (1,148)

▪ Unknown: 1,421 (1,409)

Vaccines

As of Feb. 10:

▪ About 132,810 total doses administered in Pierce County.

▪ About 107,970 total doses administered to Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, 23,963 have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

▪ Last week, more than 13,400 people received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County.

▪ An average of 3,407 people per day received a vaccine in Pierce County last week.

On Wednesday, the health department released preliminary demographic data on vaccine distribution and who’s received doses so far:

Highlights:

▪ Blacks, while representing 7.2 percent of the population, made up 3.9 percent of vaccines received.

▪ Hispanics, who represent 11.2 percent of the county’s population, made up 3.9 percent of vaccine recipients.

▪ Those listed as multiple race, representing 6.7 percent of Pierce County, made up 0.3 percent of doses administered.

▪ Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific islander, 1.6 percent of the population, received 0.8 percent of doses administered.

By gender and age:

▪ Women, making up 50.9 percent of the population, have received 61.3 percent of vaccines administered.

▪ Men, making up 49.1 percent of the population, have received 38.7 percent of vaccines administered.

▪ Those 65 and older, which as been a primary focus of the first rounds of distribution, make up 21.8 percent of the population and have received 47.2 percent of the vaccines administered so far.

▪ Drilling down, among the ages of 65-74, 16.4 percent of that population has been vaccinated so far; those 75 and older, 31 percent.

▪ Some factors that could affect current percentages include the number categorized as “unknown.” Other factors that could affect gender-based and demographic results include early limiting of the vaccine to specific, targeted groups and the overall limit of vaccine supply itself.

Roadmap to Recovery

Current metrics for Pierce County, updated once every two weeks. Three of four metrics must be met to maintain phase. Pierce County, along with King and Snohomish counties, are in Phase 2.

▪ Trend in case rate: 4 percent.

Rate over two weeks must be decreasing or show a flat trend. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Trend in hospital admissions rates: -16 percent.

The rate over two weeks must be decreasing or flat. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Percent ICU occupancy: 84 percent.

The occupancy must be less than 90 percent. (Low occupancy is considered less than 90% while high occupancy is considered 90% or more).

▪ Percent positivity: 9 percent.

The COVID test positivity rate must be less than 10 percent. (Low is considered less than 10% while high is considered 10% or more).