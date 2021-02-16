Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s update on COVID-19, schools at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response, school testing programs and resuming in-person learning.

Planning to join the governor Tuesday afternoon are Lacy Fehrenbach; deputy secretary for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health; Shaun Carey, superintendent of Enumclaw School District; and Sarah Sutton, project manager at Health Commons Project.

The press conference was streamed live by TVW.