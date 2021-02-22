Register Tuesday at noon for next COVID-19 vaccination event in Pierce County

The next Pierce County COVID-19 vaccine event was announced on Monday.

Tuesday at noon, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will open registration for a drive-through vaccination event in DuPont this week.

Participants must be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1, and the health department prefers that participants live or work in Pierce County to register. Visit the department’s social media accounts or website, tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture at noon Tuesday, Feb. 23 for a link to register. A link also will be available on Pierce County’s website.

If you visit the health department’s page before noon, refresh your browser after noon to see the links. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.