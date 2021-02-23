Pierce County’s daily COVID-19 case total dips below 100 on Tuesday

Pierce County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with three additional deaths.

The latest deaths include:

▪ A Lakewood man in his 60s.

▪ A Gig Harbor area woman in her 90s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 90s

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which is at 65 percent..

The county’s totals are now 35,770 cases and 450 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 196.2, with six-day data lag. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County, according to health officials. Case numbers have been declining in Pierce County for a few weeks.

The county no longer reports total cases in the past 14 days, or average cases per day in the past 14 days as part of its daily report. Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead for the department, told The News Tribune via email those metrics were part of the state’s previous Safe Start plan, no longer utilized in the Roadmap to Recovery metrics.

Testing is available at various sites. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 969 (968)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,634 (1,630)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,534 (1,533)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,472 (1,470)

▪ Frederickson: 1,311 (1,309)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,130 (1,125)

▪ Graham: 1,191 (1,189)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 322 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,274 (1,270)

▪ Lakewood: 2,930 (2,923)

▪ Parkland: 1,787 (1,782)

▪ Puyallup: 2,080 (2,073)

▪ South Hill: 2,031 (2,030)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,123 (1,117)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 507 (506)

▪ Spanaway: 1,677 (no change)

▪ Tacoma: 10,108 (10,088)

▪ University Place: 1,185 (1,182)

▪ Unknown: 1,505 (1,498)

Vaccines

As of Feb. 17:

▪ About 178,000 total doses administered in Pierce County.

▪ About 142,000 total doses administered to Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, 32,900 have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

▪ Last week, more than 9,900 people received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County.

Roadmap to Recovery

Metrics for Puget Sound Region (including Pierce County) last updated Feb. 12. Next update: Feb. 26. More information is at coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/roadmap-recovery-metrics.

Three of four metrics must be met to maintain phase. Pierce County, along with King and Snohomish counties, are in Phase 2.

▪ Trend in case rate: Down 41 percent

Rate over two weeks must be decreasing or show a flat trend. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Trend in hospital admissions rates: Down 14 percent

The rate over two weeks must be decreasing or flat. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Percent ICU occupancy: 85 percent.

The occupancy must be less than 90 percent. (Low occupancy is considered less than 90% while high occupancy is considered 90% or more).

▪ Percent positivity: 6 percent.

The COVID test positivity rate must be less than 10 percent. (Low is considered less than 10% while high is considered 10% or more).