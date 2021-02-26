Here are Friday’s COVID-19 case totals for Pierce County

Pierce County reported 167 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with four additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma man in his 40s.

▪ A University Place woman in her 60s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 70s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 80s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of Feb. 23 was at 65 percent.

The county’s totals are now 36,186 cases and 464 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 198.3, with six-day data lag. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County, according to health officials. Case numbers for the most part have been declining in Pierce County for a few weeks.

An estimated 4,900 cases remain active in the county, down from 7,200 estimated Feb. 1.

Testing is available at various places. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 981 (977)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,650 (1,643)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,560 (1,550)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,484 (1,479)

▪ Frederickson: 1,324 (1,320)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,135 (1,133)

▪ Graham: 1,207 (1,198)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 324 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,292 (1,289)

▪ Lakewood: 2,978 (2,956)

▪ Parkland: 1,800 (1,794)

▪ Puyallup: 2,109 (2,099)

▪ South Hill: 2,046 (2,038)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,142 (1,133)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 518 (510)

▪ Spanaway: 1,704 (1,696)

▪ Tacoma: 10,193 (10,161)

▪ University Place: 1,193 (1,192)

▪ Unknown: 1,546 (1,527)

VACCINES

As of Feb. 24:

▪ About 151,200 total doses administered to Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, about 59,500 have received just their first vaccine dose; 45,700 have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

▪ Last week, more than 7,100 people received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County.

ROADMAP TO RECOVERY

Metrics for Puget Sound Region (including Pierce County) were last updated Feb. 12. Gov. Jay Inslee this week paused any phase movement, and the state says it will not update the metrics until further notice. More information is at coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/roadmap-recovery-metrics.

Three of four metrics must be met to maintain phase. Pierce County, along with King and Snohomish counties, remain in Phase 2 with the rest of the state.

▪ Trend in case rate: Down 41 percent

Rate over two weeks must be decreasing or show a flat trend. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Trend in hospital admissions rates: Down 14 percent

The rate over two weeks must be decreasing or flat. (A decrease is considered -10% or more; remaining flat is considered 0% to -9.9%; an increase is anything more than 0%).

▪ Percent ICU occupancy: 85 percent.

The occupancy must be less than 90 percent. (Low occupancy is considered less than 90% while high occupancy is considered 90% or more).

▪ Percent positivity: 6 percent.

The COVID test positivity rate must be less than 10 percent. (Low is considered less than 10% while high is considered 10% or more).