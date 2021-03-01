Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 475 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 13 deaths from the disease since Friday.

Pierce County reported 85 cases Monday and two new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 466 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 340,708 cases and 4,969 deaths. Those numbers are up from 340,233 cases Sunday and 4,956 deaths Friday. The case total includes 18,827 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Feb. 10, the date with the most recent complete data, 50 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate that average daily hospital admissions were trending to downward toward 47 in late-February.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,202) approximately 75.7% (910) were occupied by patients Sunday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 10.4% (125) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a stable case rate of 10.6 per 100,000 people. Four states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 20.1 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey has the highest rate in the United States at 36.9. Hawaii is the lowest at 3.7.

Vaccine

According to CDC, 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

As of Monday, more than 2.2 million doses had been delivered to the state.

Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

Washington state is in phase 1B tier 1 of vaccinations. That phase adds anyone 65 and older and people 50 and older living in multigenerational households.

On the national level, 96.4 million doses have been distributed and 76.8 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Feb. 10, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 21,751 specimens were collected statewide, with a downward-trending 3.6% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 4.2%. More than 5.2 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 84,244 cases and 1,394 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 38,424. Spokane County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 561.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only 12 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 28.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 514,302 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 114 million.