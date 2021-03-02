Pierce County sees fewer than 80 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Pierce County reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no additional deaths.

The county’s totals are now 36,503 cases and 466 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 176.9, with six-day data lag. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County, according to health officials. Case numbers for the most part have been declining in Pierce County for a few weeks.

An estimated 3,900 cases remain active in the county, down from 7,200 estimated Feb. 1.

Testing is available at various places. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s cumulative geographic totals with Friday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 989 (988)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,660 (1,655)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,587 (1,584)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,497 (1,495)

▪ Frederickson: 1,340 (1,338)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,151 (1,145)

▪ Graham: 1,213 (1,211)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 331 (329)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,312 (1,308)

▪ Lakewood: 2,994 (2,992)

▪ Parkland: 1,819 (1,811)

▪ Puyallup: 2,126 (2,121)

▪ South Hill: 2,060 (2,056)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,159 (1,153)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 521 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,715 (1,714)

▪ Tacoma: 10,263 (10,255)

▪ University Place: 1,197 (no change)

▪ Unknown: 1,569 (1,555)

VACCINES

As of Feb. 24:

▪ About 151,200 total doses administered to Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, about 59,500 have received just their first vaccine dose; 45,700 have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

▪ Last week, more than 7,100 people received their first dose of vaccine in Pierce County.