Pierce County continues to see lower numbers of new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with one additional death.

The latest death involved a Parkland man in his 70s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of March 2 was at 74 percent.

The county’s totals are now 36,567 cases and 467 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 187.8, with six-day data lag, down from 336.3 on Feb. 1. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County, according to health officials. Case numbers for the most part have been declining in Pierce County for a few weeks.

An estimated 3,900 cases remain active in the county, down from 7,200 estimated Feb. 1.

Testing is available at various places. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s cumulative geographic totals with Friday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 993 (989)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,662 (1,660)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,587 (no change)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,500 (1,497)

▪ Frederickson: 1,343 (1,340)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,154 (1,151)

▪ Graham: 1,216 (1,213)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 333 (331)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,313 (1,312)

▪ Lakewood: 3,003 (2,994)

▪ Parkland: 1,822 (1,819)

▪ Puyallup: 2,130 (2,126)

▪ South Hill: 2,062 (2,060)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,162 (1,159)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 527 (521)

▪ Spanaway: 1,716 (1,715)

▪ Tacoma: 10,271 (10,263)

▪ University Place: 1,198 (1,197)

▪ Unknown: 1,575 (1,569)

VACCINES

As of March 3:

▪ About 180,634 total doses administered to Pierce County residents.

▪ Among county residents, about 116,174 have received just their first vaccine dose (12.9 percent of population); 65,046 have received two doses and are fully vaccinated (7.23 percent of population).