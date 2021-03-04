Coronavirus

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference Thursday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response. Planning to join the governor are Dr. Umair Shah, Secretary of Health; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response at the Department of Health; Michele Roberts, assistant secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

The event will be livestreamed by TVW. Watch it below.

