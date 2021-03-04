Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Thursday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 866 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 20 deaths from the disease.

Pierce County reported 114 cases Thursday and three new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 470 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 343,090 cases and 5,032 deaths. Those numbers are up from 342,224 cases and 5,012 deaths Wednesday. The case total includes 19,251 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Feb. 13, the date with the most recent complete data, 40 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate that average daily hospital admissions were trending downward toward 39 in late February.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,212) approximately 81.4% (986) were occupied by patients Wednesday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 8.9% (108) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Vaccine

According to CDC, 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

As of Monday, more than 2.5 million doses had been delivered to the state.

On the national level, 109 million doses have been distributed and 82.5 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Feb. 13, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 5,443 specimens were collected statewide, with a downward-trending 4.2% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.9%. More than 5.3 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 84,714 cases and 1,413 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 38,794. Spokane County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 571.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only 12 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 28.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 520,080 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Thursday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 115 million.