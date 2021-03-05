Need a vaccine? Walmart says it is administering the vaccine to those who are eligible

Walmart pharmacies began administering COVID-19 vaccines in South Sound on Tuesday, the company announced.

Patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website when appointments are available.

Vaccines are available to those who meet the current phase of eligibility in Washington state, also known as tier 1B, which applies to those 65 and older, those 50 and older in multi-generational households and teachers and child care providers.

Locations administering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine include:

▪ Lacey: 1401 Galaxy Drive NE.

▪ Bonney Lake: 19205 State Route 410 E.

▪ Lakewood: 7001 Bridgeport Way W.

▪ Puyallup: 16502 Merdian E.

▪ Puyallup: 310 31st Ave. SE.

▪ Spanaway: 20307 Mountain Hwy. E.

▪ Tacoma: 1965 S. Union Ave.