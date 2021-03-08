Coronavirus

Appointments still available for Tacoma Dome 2-day COVID vaccine event this week

Registered nurse Nancy Thompkins loads a syringe with the Moderna vaccine at one of the drive-thru bays at Pierce County’s first free mass immunization clinic held Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood. The vaccine requires a second booster shot four weeks later.
Slots are still available for a Tacoma Dome two-day vaccine event this week.

For those who qualify and are still seeking COVID-19 vaccines, both Pfizer and Moderna will be available at the event scheduled March 10-11.

To register, go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

The two-day event plans to vaccinate 4,000 people. Participants must be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1 to register.

Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, said as of 3:15 p.m. Monday there were about 1,200 spots left.

If you have already received your first dose at one of the county’s mass vaccination events, second-dose appointments are made via emails the health department sends to participants.

