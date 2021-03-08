Coronavirus
Appointments still available for Tacoma Dome 2-day COVID vaccine event this week
Slots are still available for a Tacoma Dome two-day vaccine event this week.
For those who qualify and are still seeking COVID-19 vaccines, both Pfizer and Moderna will be available at the event scheduled March 10-11.
To register, go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
The two-day event plans to vaccinate 4,000 people. Participants must be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1 to register.
Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, said as of 3:15 p.m. Monday there were about 1,200 spots left.
If you have already received your first dose at one of the county’s mass vaccination events, second-dose appointments are made via emails the health department sends to participants.
