Pierce County tenants can apply for $58.6 million in rental, utility assistance

Tenants across Pierce County can apply for back rent pay since March 2020 and up to 12 months of rent assistance. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

Pierce County opened the application process for nearly $58.6 million in rental and utility assistance this week.

Tenants across the county can apply for up to 12 months of back rent, county Human Services director Heather Moss told The News Tribune.

Applicants can apply for rent as far back as March 2020.

Those who make below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, or an income of less than $48,450 for one, are eligible for the rental and utility assistance.

Pierce County received four streams of funding to support low-income tenants who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: $32.6 million from the Department of Treasury’s Eviction Rental Assistance Program; $20.1 million from the Department of Treasury’s Rental Assistance Program; more than $5.8 million from the Washington state Department of Commerce’s first and second round of the Eviction Rental Assistance Program.

“It’s crazy,” Moss said. “Our department’s annual budget is a little over $100 million dollars. This is a 50 percent increase in budget just for rental assistance. It’s huge and so great.”

Last year, the county helped 7,000 residents pay rent with $20 million in federal CARES Act dollars.

Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows there are more than 121,000 renters in Pierce County, 70,000 of whom are at 80 percent or below the Area Median Income.

“We know most of those in the lower income economy are the ones more affected by the shut down service industry,” Moss said.

While homeowners cannot apply for this program, Moss said, mortgage assistance is expected to open with anticipated funds from the COVID-19 relief bill currently in Congress.

Application process

Moss said even “informal tenants,” who are not on the lease, or those who are living in a motel can apply.

“If your name isn’t on the lease or you have a relative on the lease, we want to be able to support you,” she said.

The utility assistance includes internet. Moss said the pandemic has proven that internet is a commodity, not a luxury.

People need to have the following information to apply:

Household information, including birthdays, for all household members

Income verification for all household members for each source of income

2020 tax return or household W-2



Unemployment statements



Alimony, child support, disability, retirement or VA benefits



Current or past pay stubs

COVID impact documentation

Proof of employment



Loss of job or wages

Landlord name, email and phone number

Copy of lease or rental agreement

Landlord statement with past-due balance

Past utility bills (if you’re apply for utility assistance)

Landlords need to be aware of the tenant’s application, Moss said. They can preemptively set up an account and let the county know which tenants have not paid rent.

“They can apply and alert us which tenants are behind, and we can reach out to them,” Moss said. “Then their information is already in there so it speeds up the process.”

Applications are available in multiple languages, and those without internet access can call 211 and apply on the phone, Moss said.