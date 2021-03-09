Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 665 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 14 deaths from the disease.

Pierce County reported 70 cases Tuesday and two new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 476 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 346,403 cases and 5,077 deaths. Those numbers are up from 345,738 cases and 5,063 deaths Monday. The case total includes 19,999 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Feb. 18, the date with the most recent complete data, 34 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate that average daily hospital admissions were trending downward toward 34 in late February.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,243) approximately 71.4% (887) were occupied by patients Monday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 6.9% (86) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Testing

On Feb. 18, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 19,038 specimens were collected statewide, with a stable 3.8% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.9%. More than 5.4 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 85,417 cases and 1,427 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 39,367. Spokane County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 577.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only 12 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 29 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 527,612 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 117 million.