Pierce County hovering around 70 in new daily COVID-19 case totals

Pierce County reported 71 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with two additional deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Gig Harbor area woman in her 90s.

▪ A Graham man in his 60s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of March 9 was 74 percent.

The county’s totals are now 37,120 cases and 478 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 158.3, with six-day data lag, down from 331.9 on Feb. 8. That data point offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County, according to health officials. Case numbers for the most part have been declining in Pierce County for a few weeks.

An estimated 3,500 cases remain active in the county, down from 7,200 estimated Feb. 1.

Testing is available at various places. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

Vaccination information and data is available on the website. The state and county are currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Wednesday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,000 (999)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,703 (1,699)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,618 (1,616)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,518 (1,512)

▪ Frederickson: 1,352 (1,348)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,169 (1,166)

▪ Graham: 1,235 (1,232)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 341 (340)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,331 (1,329)

▪ Lakewood: 3,057 (3,049)

▪ Parkland: 1,850 (1,847)

▪ Puyallup: 2,151 (2,150)

▪ South Hill: 2,095 (2,089)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,191 (1,190)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 536 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,741 (1,734)

▪ Tacoma: 10,396 (10,385)

▪ University Place: 1,212 (no change)

▪ Unknown: 1,624 (1,616)

VACCINES

As of March 10:

▪ About 214,096 total doses given and reported in Pierce County, according to state Department of Health’s data dashboard.

More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given throughout the state, and 83.62% of all doses received in the state had been administered. The current seven-day average is 45,380 vaccines a day, over the goal of achieving 45,000 vaccines given per day. About 17.34 percent of the state population has initiated vaccination, with 9.95 percent fully vaccinated.