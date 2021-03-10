Registration opens Thursday for mass COVID vaccination event in Graham

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is set to distribute the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at an event this week in Graham.

Registration begins Thursday morning for the Saturday (March 13) drive-thru event, with location details to be announced Thursday. Participants must be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1.

Registration link will be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday (March 11) at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture as well as piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information. A link also will be available on the health department’s social media accounts.

Refresh your browser at the health department’s website to make sure you see the link. If it still doesn’t appear, you might need to clear your computer’s cache.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine, which require two doses given a few weeks apart, Johnson & Johnson is offered in a single dose. It received emergency use authorization from the FDA last month.

“This is a one-and-done event! We’ll administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. That means you won’t need to return several weeks later for a booster,” the department noted in its announcement of the event on its Twitter feed.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.