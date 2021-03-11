Registration opens Friday for University Place COVID vaccination event

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has announced a mass vaccine event for next week in University Place.

Registration begins Friday morning for the March 16 drive-thru event. Participants must be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1. The event will distribute the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses.

Registration links will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday (March 12) at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture as well as piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information. A link also will be available on the health department’s social media accounts. Location details will be announced at that time.

Refresh your browser at the health department’s website to make sure you see the link. If it still doesn’t appear, you might need to clear your computer’s cache.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.