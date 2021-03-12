Coronavirus

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19, schools update at 11:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Friday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response and reopening K-12 schools.

Planning to join the governor on Friday are Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction; Dr. Nwando Anyaoku, director of pediatrics and chief health equity officer at Swedish in Seattle; Dr. Peter Asante, chair of pediatrics at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima; and Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response at the Department of Health.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
