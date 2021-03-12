Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19, schools update at 11:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Friday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response and reopening K-12 schools.

Planning to join the governor on Friday are Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction; Dr. Nwando Anyaoku, director of pediatrics and chief health equity officer at Swedish in Seattle; Dr. Peter Asante, chair of pediatrics at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima; and Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response at the Department of Health.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.