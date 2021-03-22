Registration opens Tuesday for Orting COVID-19 vaccine event

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Monday announced two mass vaccine events happening this week, although one booked up within minutes of its announcement.

Registration opened and then quickly filled late Monday afternoon for a drive-thru Johnson & Johnson vaccine event Tuesday at Central Pierce Fire Department in Tacoma.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, registration will open for a drive-thru Moderna vaccine event in Orting on Friday (March 26). More location details will be released Tuesday.

The link to register will be at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook, and its website tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

The registration link also will be at Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

If you are on the health department’s web page before 10 a.m., remember to refresh your browser at 10 a.m. to see the link. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.

Participants must be at least 18 to receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine and in Phase 1A , 1B Tier 1, or 1B Tier 2. You can go to FindYourPhaseWA.org to check eligibility.

The health department also offers help for those without online access to register. Call 253-649-1412. The call center is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Pierce County also offers a call center to help those who currently qualify find vaccines: 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.