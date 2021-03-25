Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19, schools update Thursday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, March 25, at 3:15 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response, including schools.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.