You can register Monday for next mass vaccine event in Tacoma

The next mass COVID-19 vaccination event have been announced for Pierce County.

Monday (March 29) at 10 a.m., registration opens for a drive-thru vaccine event on Wednesday (March 31) in Tacoma, the first day of the next expansion for eligible vaccine recipients.

The links to register will be at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook, and its website tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

The registration links also will be at Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

If you are on the health department’s web page before 10 a.m., remember to refresh your browser at 10 a.m. to see the link. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.

Participants must be at least 16 to receive the Pfizer vaccine and at least 18 to receive Moderna and in Phase 1A , 1B Tier 1, or 1B Tier 2. You can go to FindYourPhaseWA.org to check eligibility. Details were not yet available on Friday as to which vaccine will be offered.

The health department also offers help for those without online access to register. Call 253-649-1412. The call center is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Pierce County also offers a call center to help those who currently qualify find vaccines: 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.