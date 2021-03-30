Four mass vaccine events in Pierce County will open for registration Wednesday morning

The next round of mass COVID-19 vaccination events have been announced for Pierce County.

Wednesday (March 31) at 10 a.m., registration opens for four drive-thru vaccine events later in the week in Tacoma, Lakewood and Buckley, with a choice of vaccine depending on which event you register for.

The vaccines offered and events are as follows:

▪ Johnson & Johnson vaccine events in Tacoma on Friday (April 2) and Saturday (April 3).

▪ Moderna vaccine event in Lakewood on Saturday (April 3).

▪ Pfizer vaccine event in Buckley on Saturday (April 3).

Participants must be in Phase 1A or 1B Tiers 1-4.

Participants 16 or 17 years old must get vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people who are at least 18, according to the emergency use authorization approved by the FDA.

The influx of new events comes as the state opens registration March 31, making millions more eligible.

On March 31, distribution will open to people 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions; all people 60 years and older; people, staff and volunteers in certain congregate living settings: correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; settings where people experiencing homelessness live or access services; high-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings: restaurants, food services, construction and manufacturing.

The links to register for this week’s events will be at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook, and its website tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

The registration links also will be at Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

If you are on the health department’s web page before 10 a.m., remember to refresh your browser at 10 a.m. to see the link. If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache.

The health department also offers help for those without online access to register or for those running into registration issues. Call 253-649-1412. The call center is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Pierce County also offers a call center to help those who currently qualify find vaccines: 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.