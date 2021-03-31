All Washington adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine April 15, Gov. Inslee says

Doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are extracted and prepared for delivery by providers from Terry Reilly Health Services at the Community Council of Idaho at Happy Day Boulevard in Caldwell Tuesday, March 23, 2021. doswald@idahostatesman.com

All Washington state residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 15, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

The state will stay in its current phase of eligibility until that date, according to Inslee’s office.

Inslee announced the shift in the state’s timeline at a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon. Previously, he had suggested it was unlikely the state would open up eligibility to all adults substantially ahead of the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden.

One reason for the change is a “disturbing trend of rising cases in many parts of our state,” according to a spokesperson from Inslee’s office. The federal government also has told the state its allocations will continue to increase.

After a drop in case rates in the beginning of 2021, rates plateaued but have recently started climbing in many areas, state Department of Health data show. Earlier this month, state and local health officials expressed concerns about a possible fourth wave of the virus as cases of COVID-19 variants were discovered, even as vaccines are being administered.

Federal health officials are concerned, too, with travel increasing and some states abandoning public health precautions as the B.1.1.7 variant strain spreads.

According to the state Department of Health, more than 3.2 million vaccine doses had been given in Washington as of March 27. Over 16 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, and over 27 percent have gotten at least one dose.

Statistics are more impressive for those age 65 and older, who have been eligible since mid-January. Nearly 73 percent of residents in that age group had received at least one dose as of March 27, and nearly 54 percent were fully vaccinated.

The governor has adjusted the state’s vaccination rollout multiple times since doses started arriving in December and has emphasized prioritizing those who are most vulnerable to the virus. On Wednesday, residents in tiers 3 and 4 of Phase 1B — roughly 2 million people — became eligible.

The state this week nixed its Phase Finder tool, allowing vaccine seekers to skip a step that was previously required to prove eligibility at some vaccination sites. Now, the honor system is more important — a person need only visit the Vaccine Locator tool to find a dose and schedule an appointment.

People unable to use the online tool can call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #, to seek an appointment.

President Biden this week said 90 percent of U.S. adults will be eligible for the vaccine by April 19. Data compiled by The New York Times show just a handful of states still setting May 1 as the date adults will be universally eligible, with well over a dozen states already there and many setting dates in early and mid-April.