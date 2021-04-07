Registration opens today for next mass COVID-19 vaccine event in Gig Harbor

A new mass vaccine event has been announced for Pierce County, while others still have spots available.

Registration will open Wednesday (April 7) at noon for a Moderna vaccination event April 9 at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor. The goal is to immunize 1,200 people, according to Pierce County Department of Emergency Management.

Registration link for the Chapel Hill event will be at Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Wednesday morning also said some spots were still available for three drive-thru vaccine events this week:

▪ April 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Calvary Church Sumner; 800 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single shot).

▪ April 9, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Cheney Stadium, Tacoma; 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single shot).

▪ April 10, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Cheney Stadium, Tacoma; 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single shot).

The links to register are at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s website tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Participants must be at least 18 to receive the vaccines and in Phase 1A or 1B Tiers 1-4.

The health department offers help for those without online access to register or for those running into registration issues. Call 253-649-1412. The call center is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Pierce County also offers a call center to help those who currently qualify find vaccines: 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

Day-before registration announcements on social media are no longer being provided by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.