Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 update Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference Thursday, April 8, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response and updates from the 105-day 2021 legislative session that’s scheduled to end April 25.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Penny Sweet, mayor of Kirkland; Lisa Janicki, chair of Skagit County Board of Commissioners; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.