Pierce County mass vaccine sites have spots available, even for today

Congetta Garner shuts her eyes as medical assistant Ashley Pesta immunizes her with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic jointly staged by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and the Ministerial Alliance at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hilltop Monday, March 22. The clinic was aimed at reaching at-risk residents and limiting COVID-19 racial disparities drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Local health officials on Friday promoted new vaccine events, and some already previously announced still have spots available.

As of Friday morning, spots were still available for Moderna vaccination event today (April 9) at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor. The goal is to immunize 1,200 people, according to Pierce County Department of Emergency Management.

Registration link for the Chapel Hill event is at Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information.

Other events, with links at http://tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture:

▪ Posting at 10 a.m.: April 12, drive-thru event, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Key Peninsula Middle School in Lakebay, managed by County Department of Emergency Management.

Already posted:

▪ April 12, walk-up event, Moderna vaccine, Hilltop Family Medical Center in Tacoma.

▪ April 14, walk-up event. Moderna vaccine, Hilltop Family Medical Center in Tacoma.

▪ April 14, walk-up event, Moderna vaccine, Hilltop Family Medical Center in Tacoma.

Coming up:

▪ April 16, walk-up event, Moderna vaccine, Hilltop Family Medical Center in Tacoma.

Participants must at least 18 to receive the Moderna or J&J vaccine, and be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1-4 for events before April 15.

Anyone aged 16 or older can register now for events that take place after April 15.

The health department offers help for those without online access to register or for those running into registration issues. Call 253-649-1412. The call center is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Pierce County also offers a call center to help those who currently qualify find vaccines: 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.