COVID vaccine events continue in Pierce County, without Johnson & Johnson doses

A container of vials of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine used during a special clinic primarily for local grocery and retail workers on Monday, April 12, 2021. Fred Meyer hosted the clinic in at Court House Square in downtown Tacoma in partnership with the city and the Tacoma_Pierce County Health Department. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Pierce County is continuing to roll out COVID-19 clinics and adjusting with Tuesday’s news that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution has been put on pause by federal and state officials as they examine a rare reaction to the brand’s shot.

For now, at least one Pierce County event has been shifted from Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Moderna.

Today’s event at Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Station 60 will provide Moderna vaccine instead of Johnson & Johnson, according to a social media posting from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Officials from the CDC and FDA early Tuesday recommended pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. following blood clotting events affecting six patients among the nearly 7 million vaccinated so far nationwide, with one fatality.

On Tuesday, the Washington state Department of Health, in a statement, said the pause was effective statewide “starting immediately, following the guidance of the FDA/CDC.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution based on the appearance of a rare but serious side effect including serious brain blood clots (CVST) combined with low platelet counts in six patients, all women under 50. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will review these cases in the days ahead and will recommend guidance going forward.”

According to the state DOH, about 149,000 doses of J&J vaccine have been administered in the state so far, out of more than four million vaccine doses total.

“At this time, we have no knowledge of the six patients who experienced these blood clots being Washington residents,” the department reported.

The vaccine has become popular among state and local health officials for the convenience of the “one-and-done” dose. On Monday, a clinic for grocery workers was held in Tacoma featuring the J&J vaccine, as well as an event in Key Peninsula, both offering around 500 doses each of the J&J vaccine.

Health officials on Tuesday emphasized that the risk of such a severe reaction was “very low.”

State DOH, in its statement, said: “For those who got the vaccine more than a month ago, the risk of this complication is very low at this time. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”

The department noted, “No definitive cause has been identified yet, but the FDA said today that a probable cause is a rare immune response generated by an individual after receiving the vaccine.”

OTHER VACCINE EVENTS

Registration starts at 10 a.m. for the following:

▪ April 16, drive-thru event, Pfizer vaccine first dose, Sumner area, managed by County Department of Emergency Management.

Spots still available for the following:

▪ April 14, drive-thru event, Pfizer vaccine, Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, managed by Pierce County Department of Emergency Management.

▪ April 15, drive-thru event, Moderna vaccine, Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood.

Go to Pierce County’s website piercecountywa.gov/7096/Covid-19-Vaccine-Information or tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture for registration links.

Participants must at least 16 to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and at least 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine, and be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1-4 for events before April 15.

Anyone aged 16 or older can register now for events that take place after April 15.

The health department offers help for those without online access to register or for those running into registration issues. Call 253-649-1412. The call center is open 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Pierce County also offers a call center to help those who currently qualify find vaccines: 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.

You can sign up for future notifications of events at tpchd.org/notify. The health department does not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list; it is only for advance notifications.