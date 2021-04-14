Business affected by Phase 2 rollback? Pierce County has grants available

Pierce County has created a business grant program for restaurants, retailers and gyms hit by Monday’s announcement that the county will be pulled back a phase in the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The county is moving back to Phase 2 of the state “Roadmap to Recovery Plan,” which will restrict restaurants, retailers and gyms to 25 percent capacity, down from 50 percent in Phase 3, among other rules.

The Pierce County Council unanimously allocated $4 million for the grants from its biennial $730 million general fund in a Tuesday meeting. It is unclear whether funding set aside in Congress’ “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” package will reimburse the county. Pierce County is expected to receive $175 million over the next two years.

“I know that is an issue that is being looked at. We are hopeful as a county ... but there is some measure of risk ...,” council staff Hugh Taylor told the council.

“I think it’s a risk worth taking for our small businesses,” said Vice Chair Dave Morell (R-South Hill).

The program has minimal restrictions. Pierce County business owners in unincorporated and incorporated areas can apply for up to $10,000 to use as needed if impacted by the rollback.

Council Chairman Derek Young (D-Gig Harbor) said he hopes Pierce County does not lose more businesses or jobs with the return of tighter restrictions.

“I have referred to this as a gut punch because you can hear this take the breath away from a lot of folks,” Young said.

Economic Development director Betty Capestany said the grants are flexible and could be used to pay rent, employees or other costs.

Eligible businesses include catering companies, taprooms, theaters, arts and culture centers, farmers markets and restaurants and eating and drinking establishments without a drive-thru.

Apart from restaurants, an establishment must have 20 or fewer employees, and the applicant cannot be a part of a corporate franchise. The business must be in Pierce County and be able to document financial impact from the rollback.

Those interested in applying can visit the Economic Development Department’s website.